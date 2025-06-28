Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 703,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,278 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF comprises 1.2% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned 0.62% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $18,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 105,400.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.81. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $27.54.

About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

