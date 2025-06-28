Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,716 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $3,193,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE HD opened at $368.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.83. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The firm has a market cap of $366.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

