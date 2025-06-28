CNB Bank Reduces Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

CNB Bank reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,331,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,994,557,000 after buying an additional 882,529 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,372,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,252,853,000 after buying an additional 610,251 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Prologis by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,878,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,747,000 after buying an additional 1,875,978 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,596,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,754,282,000 after purchasing an additional 334,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,464,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,284 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.42.

Prologis Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of PLD opened at $105.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.50. The stock has a market cap of $97.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.59%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 101.00%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.