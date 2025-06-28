CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 75,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 66,825 shares.The stock last traded at $23.00 and had previously closed at $22.98.

CI Financial Trading Up 0.3%

The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

