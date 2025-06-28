Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $181.18, but opened at $163.46. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $169.35, with a volume of 901,551 shares.

LEU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.50.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.68. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 84.09% and a net margin of 16.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 3,732 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $359,428.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Harrill sold 1,728 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $217,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEU. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $15,215,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

