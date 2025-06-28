Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $418,692,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 14,795.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 769,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,137,000 after buying an additional 764,637 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Yum! Brands by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,545,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $475,714,000 after buying an additional 601,361 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $252,272,000 after buying an additional 452,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,289,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total transaction of $39,119.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,177.35. This represents a 13.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,484.01. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,470 shares of company stock worth $1,821,172. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.86.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of YUM opened at $148.51 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.13 and a 52 week high of $163.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.56.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

