Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Holdings Lifted by Sims Investment Management LLC

Sims Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Carnival makes up about 0.5% of Sims Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sims Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,095,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,022,000 after buying an additional 4,458,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,228,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,256 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,850,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761,489 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,649,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,747,000 after purchasing an additional 877,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,097,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,096 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival alerts:

Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Carnival Corporation has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $28.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Carnival in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Carnival from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.53.

Get Our Latest Report on Carnival

Carnival Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.