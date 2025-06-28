CareCloud, Inc. (CCLDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th.
CareCloud Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of CCLDO opened at $19.84 on Friday. CareCloud has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $22.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.28.
CareCloud Company Profile
