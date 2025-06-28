Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Position Decreased by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,859,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,145,000 after buying an additional 109,273 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,182,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,396,000 after acquiring an additional 140,368 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,151,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,892 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,037,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,286,000 after purchasing an additional 422,755 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,321,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,768 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $167.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.57 and its 200-day moving average is $135.52. The company has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.66. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.17 and a 52-week high of $168.17.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 68.84% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $54.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAH. Bank of America raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $181.00 price target on Cardinal Health and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.43.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

