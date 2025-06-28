Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DMAY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:DMAY opened at $42.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.66. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $42.79. The firm has a market cap of $284.25 million, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.42.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Company Profile
The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (DMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.
