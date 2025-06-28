Cambridge Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 122,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 154.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $119.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.13. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.07 and a fifty-two week high of $137.41.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

