Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AAAU opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average is $29.91. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $34.05.

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

