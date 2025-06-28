Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned about 0.82% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NAPR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 10.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 694.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 28,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth about $703,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of NAPR stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average is $49.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

