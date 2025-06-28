Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 1.8% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.1%

VGT stock opened at $656.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $599.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $595.55. The stock has a market cap of $92.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $661.00.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

