B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th.

B&G Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 126.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.4%.

BGS opened at $4.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.53. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.32.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $425.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.40 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 15,131.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,589 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in B&G Foods by 28.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 155,503 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 250,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 57,188 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in B&G Foods by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 256,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 32,253 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 6.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 353,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 22,064 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BGS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on B&G Foods from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through the following segments: Specialty, Meals, Frozen & Vegetables, and Spices & Flavor Solutions.

