B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th.
B&G Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 126.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.4%.
B&G Foods Price Performance
BGS opened at $4.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.53. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 15,131.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,589 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in B&G Foods by 28.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 155,503 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 250,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 57,188 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in B&G Foods by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 256,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 32,253 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 6.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 353,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 22,064 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BGS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on B&G Foods from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.30.
About B&G Foods
B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through the following segments: Specialty, Meals, Frozen & Vegetables, and Spices & Flavor Solutions.
