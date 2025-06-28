Best Healthcare Stocks To Follow Today – June 25th

Alphabet, Hims & Hers Health, UnitedHealth Group, Oracle, Salesforce, ServiceNow, and GE Aerospace are the seven Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the medical and health‐care sectors. This category includes pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, medical device manufacturers, health insurers, hospitals and other care providers. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to an industry often seen as relatively defensive and driven by factors such as demographics, regulation and innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL stock traded up $4.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.92. 20,185,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,746,243. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.46. 40,698,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,445,801. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.36. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $72.98.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $301.64. 4,927,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,063,157. The company has a market cap of $273.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.44. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $248.88 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $347.89 and a 200 day moving average of $459.15.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Oracle stock traded down $3.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,826,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,861,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Oracle has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $216.93.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $3.23 on Wednesday, reaching $267.94. 2,741,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,168,019. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $269.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.94. The company has a market cap of $256.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.38.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

ServiceNow stock traded up $9.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,005.65. The company had a trading volume of 573,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $678.66 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The company has a market capitalization of $208.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $971.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $968.44.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of GE Aerospace stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.20. 2,209,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,935,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.44 and a 200 day moving average of $201.31. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $257.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

