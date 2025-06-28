Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,352,151,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $299,864,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19,279.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,079 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,378,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,436,000 after acquiring an additional 860,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,538,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,763,000 after acquiring an additional 726,115 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total transaction of $222,491.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,623,515.94. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,322. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.2%

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $185.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1-year low of $145.12 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 17.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PNC shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $208.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

