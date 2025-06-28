Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Sells 12,770 Shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 52.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,770 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial comprises approximately 1.3% of Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RJF. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Raymond James Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 164.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 1,142.1% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RJF opened at $153.24 on Friday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.24 and a 12 month high of $174.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James Financial Announces Dividend

Raymond James Financial ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Raymond James Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $963,227.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,935,053.46. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $498,188.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,677,203.23. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Raymond James Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.82.

Raymond James Financial Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

