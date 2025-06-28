Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Baird R W

Baird R W cut shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

BAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.65.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.7%

BAC stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $48.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 19,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 12,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

