Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.60. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.12.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.11.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

