Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $293,000 Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,673 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,179,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,789,955,000 after purchasing an additional 310,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,360,000 after purchasing an additional 451,172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,528,949,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,030,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,400,980,000 after purchasing an additional 334,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,073,645,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,618.72. The trade was a 57.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI opened at $418.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $417.48 and a 200-day moving average of $435.72. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $384.51 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MSI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.25.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

