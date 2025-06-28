Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on July 15th

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a payout ratio of 260.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Ares Commercial Real Estate Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE ACRE opened at $4.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $270.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACRE shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ares Commercial Real Estate

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.