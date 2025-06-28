AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% during the first quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 712,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,570,000 after purchasing an additional 33,124 shares during the period. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.8% during the first quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,398.72. This trade represents a 52.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 2.6%

ABBV stock opened at $181.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.92. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.52 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 279.15%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

