3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Makes New $652,000 Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,664,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,941,418,000 after purchasing an additional 88,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,412,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,037,000 after buying an additional 62,005 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,264,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,606,000 after buying an additional 81,144 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,429,000 after buying an additional 14,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Equinix by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,804,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,188,000 after buying an additional 401,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total value of $86,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $15,274,664.29. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total value of $2,609,599.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,508,409.65. The trade was a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,176 shares of company stock worth $2,808,008 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $785.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $867.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $881.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $701.41 and a 52-week high of $994.03. The company has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a PE ratio of 81.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.86 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 195.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equinix from $1,065.00 to $925.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $975.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $977.30.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

