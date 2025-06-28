3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,279 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $441.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $377.85 and a 1 year high of $519.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $454.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.82. The stock has a market cap of $113.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.58 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.23). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $464.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $512.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $503.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.