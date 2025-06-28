3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Invests $816,000 in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.94.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.6%

DUK stock opened at $116.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.37. Duke Energy Corporation has a one year low of $99.21 and a one year high of $125.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

