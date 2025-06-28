3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.13 Million in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 91,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 94,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of AES by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of AES by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 85,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AES stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The AES Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AES had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 10.67%. AES’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AES. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. HSBC cut their price objective on AES from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

