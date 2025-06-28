3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Buys 4,021 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb comprises 0.9% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,651,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 590.9% during the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 67,221 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 17.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 550,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,582,000 after purchasing an additional 80,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Insider Activity

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.94. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.88%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

