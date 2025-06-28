3,734 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by Austin Asset Management Co Inc

Austin Asset Management Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,000. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.7% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FWG Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $936.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.61.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $776.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $780.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $799.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $735.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.16, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

