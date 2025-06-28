2,124 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Acquired by Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC

Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,228,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,350,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $195.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

