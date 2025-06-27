Zacks Research Comments on NMI’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NMI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for NMI’s current full-year earnings is $4.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NMI’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $173.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.04 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.93% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. NMI has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of NMI

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in NMI during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NMI during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 13,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $466,227.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,824,585.76. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $852,320.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,792 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,371.52. This trade represents a 4.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,697 shares of company stock worth $4,210,337 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

