Woori Bank (NYSE:WF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Woori Bank (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 99,230 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 65,531 shares.The stock last traded at $48.61 and had previously closed at $48.59.
The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WF. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Woori Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canopy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Woori Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Woori Bank during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Woori Bank during the first quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.
Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.
