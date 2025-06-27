Woori Bank (NYSE:WF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Woori Bank (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 99,230 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 65,531 shares.The stock last traded at $48.61 and had previously closed at $48.59.

Woori Bank Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woori Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WF. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Woori Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canopy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Woori Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Woori Bank during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Woori Bank during the first quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Woori Bank Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

