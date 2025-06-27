Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 224 Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,066,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $933,524,000 after acquiring an additional 135,047 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 285.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,677,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,303,163,000 after acquiring an additional 579,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terra Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $3,068,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $201.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.