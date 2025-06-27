Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,008 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

MUB opened at $104.35 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.95 and a 200-day moving average of $105.30.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

