Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $396.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Baird R W raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.83.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $381.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $418.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

