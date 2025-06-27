Western Wealth Management LLC Has $998,000 Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMC. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,178,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,569 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,344,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,075. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $550,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,412. The trade was a 14.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $216.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.60. The firm has a market cap of $106.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.21 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 32.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $281.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.93.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

