Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 33,088 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 105,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.