Western Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IXUS. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2,572.4% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4,868.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 364.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period.
IXUS opened at $76.83 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $77.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.55.
The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
