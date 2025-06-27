Western Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.32% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 373.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

FPX stock opened at $143.76 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $144.60. The firm has a market cap of $948.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.98.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

