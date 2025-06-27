Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,864,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,136,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,260,000 after acquiring an additional 62,195 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,155,000. Finally, MKD Wealth Coaches LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.1%

IAU opened at $62.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $43.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.03.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

