Wealth Effects LLC Sells 268 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wealth Effects LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $936.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $795.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $781.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $800.11. The stock has a market cap of $754.37 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.