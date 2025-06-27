Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc cut its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,793 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $497,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 877,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,771,000 after buying an additional 13,227 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,640. The trade was a 34.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $257.27 on Friday. Vulcan Materials Company has a 1-year low of $215.08 and a 1-year high of $298.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.76. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wolfe Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.91.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

