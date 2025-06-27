Victrix Investment Advisors Purchases 858 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Victrix Investment Advisors lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Victrix Investment Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 138,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,942,000 after acquiring an additional 17,840 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $1,048,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $206.31 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $187.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.00 target price on Texas Instruments and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.49.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

