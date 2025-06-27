Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.0% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,161,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,570,000 after acquiring an additional 103,116 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 145,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,223,000 after purchasing an additional 601,539 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $176.18 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

