Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Boosted by Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.5% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,232,829,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $564.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $693.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $565.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $533.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.71.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

