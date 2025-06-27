Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $107.99 and last traded at $107.95, with a volume of 556148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.92.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.41.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.