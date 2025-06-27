Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,029 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $21,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,038,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,981,000 after buying an additional 88,825 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,056,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,037,000 after buying an additional 69,710 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $278,088,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,709,000 after buying an additional 168,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,069,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,334,000 after buying an additional 303,380 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.9%

VGK stock opened at $76.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.39. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $78.58.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

