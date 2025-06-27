Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11,460.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,118 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3%

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $133.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $102.76 and a 52 week high of $133.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.12.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

