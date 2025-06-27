United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 726.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 44.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.50 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.76. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $44.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.19.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $289.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.02 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

