uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Director Sells $48,205.20 in Stock

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) Director Robert Gut sold 3,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $48,205.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,901.55. This trade represents a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.99, a current ratio of 11.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. uniQure N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $779.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.08.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.25. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,077.05% and a negative return on equity of 483.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that uniQure N.V. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QURE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of uniQure from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Friday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of uniQure to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in shares of uniQure by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 24,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in uniQure by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in uniQure by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in uniQure by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 70,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

